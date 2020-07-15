A woman was flown to UPMC Hamot in Erie following an ATV crash Sunday in Oakland Township.

Franklin state police said the driver of the ATV lost control of the vehicle on Creek Road at about 4:45 p.m. Police did not identify the driver.

