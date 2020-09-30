Woman hurt in Bredinsburg crash

A woman was flown to a hospital Tuesday afternoon following a one-vehicle crash on Bredinsburg Road. Franklin state police said the driver, who was in her 30s, was traveling east on Bredinsburg at about 2:50 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle came to rest against a tree across from Jeff's X-treme Kustoms car shop, according to police. The woman was transported by a STAT MedEvac helicopter that landed at the nearby Solle farm. Police could not confirm Tuesday evening where the woman was taken. Seneca volunteer firefighters and Community Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene. (By Sarah Titley)
