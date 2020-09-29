Woman hurt in Halyday Run crash

More From This Section
Meadville state police are investigating a homicide after a Townville woman's body was discovered in Fairfield Township, Crawford County.
Clarion state police are investigating an incident at Union High School earlier this month.
Oil City police said they are searching for a man after he stole a vehicle Friday in Oil City.
Venango County 911 said a Saturday night brush fire in Cornplanter Township rekindled Sunday morning.
Venango County 911 said a house fire was reported Sunday in Hasson Heights.
