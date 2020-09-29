Woman hurt in Halyday Run crash

One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 339 Halyday Run Road. Franklin state police said the vehicle was headed south on Halyday Run when it hit an embankment, rolled onto its roof and slid down the road before coming to a stop. Police said the driver, a woman, was transported to UPMC Northwest by Community Ambulance Service to be treated for suspected minor injuries. Cornplanter and Rouseville volunteer firefighters also responded to the scene.
