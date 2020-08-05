Woman hurt in Seneca crash

A Seneca woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Seneca near Parker's Furniture. Franklin state police said George Coon, 18, of Franklin, was driving south on Route 257 in his Toyota Corolla at about 10:45 a.m. when he crashed into the back of a vehicle driven by Barbara Wice, 55, of Seneca, who was slowing to make a turn. Police said Wice was transported to UPMC Northwest with back pain. Neither Coon or his passenger, a 16-year-old girl, were injured, police said. (By Leanna Pyne)
More From This Section

Franklin crash

Venango County 911 said nobody required hospital transport after a two-vehicle crash at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Chestnut and 13th streets in Franklin.

1 hurt in Jenks crash

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Jenks Township, Forest County.