Two Oil City women are facing drug and child endangerment charges after they were found passed out in a vehicle with a 3-year-old boy in the back seat.

Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that Heather Matthews, 36, and Nikkia Lindstrom, 33, were “passed out” in the vehicle in front of Spanky’s Tobacco on Route 257 in Cranberry Township at about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.

0
0
0
0
0