Two Oil City women are facing drug and child endangerment charges after they were found passed out in a vehicle with a 3-year-old boy in the back seat.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that Heather Matthews, 36, and Nikkia Lindstrom, 33, were “passed out” in the vehicle in front of Spanky’s Tobacco on Route 257 in Cranberry Township at about 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Five inmates at the Venango County jail and an Oil City man are facing charges in a case in which police say fentanyl was brought into the jail via mail earlier this month and distributed to several inmates, two of whom overdosed.