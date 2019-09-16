8-year-old child struck by car

An 8-year-old child was struck by a car at the intersection of Wabash and Colbert avenues Saturday at about 4 p.m., Venango County 911 said.

911 said the child was transported by Community Ambulance to UPMC Northwest.

