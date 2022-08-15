Cypress Creek Renewables
According to its website, “Cypress Creek Renewables is a leading renewables developer and independent power producer. It develops, finances, owns, and operates utility-scale and distributed solar and energy storage projects across the United States with a mission to power a sustainable future, one project at a time.”
CCR has offices in North Carolina and New York state as well as its headquarters in Southern California.
For more information, Parker Sloan, senior community and economic development manager for CCR, can be reached at Parker.sloan@ccrenew.com.