Sept. 15, 1998
A Pittsburgh developer received Franklin City Council's approval Monday to build an Advance Auto Parts franchise to the key location at the intersection of Liberty Street and Washington Crossing.
Dry weather this summer is expected to bring an early fall foliage this year. Leaves could start turning as soon as the first week of October.
Fifty-year members (or more) of the Catholic Daughters of America were honored Sunday during a dinner celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Franklin chapter of the Court of St. Thomas No. 1483. Those honored were Kathryn Lusher, Frances Trinch, Wladzia Harris, Helen Kostek, Mary Trinch, Ruth Tidball, Dorothy Reagle, Margaret O'Leary and Jane Bowen.
As part of Venango County's bicentennial celebration in 2000, Oil City is planning to commission a 6-foot-tall bronze statue of the Chief Cornplanter, leader of the Seneca Nation. A grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts will help cover the $40,000 cost of the statue.
Sept. 15, 1976
Schools of the Cranberry Area School District remain closed today, despite a marathon 14-hour bargaining session which took place throughout the day Tuesday.
Charles A. Grace of Bucks County was appointed control administrator of the Venango County Area Vocational Technical School last night by the school's joint operating committee.
Mr. and Mrs. Forrest L. Moorehead of Franklin RD 1 were honored at a reception Saturday evening on the occasion of their 25th wedding anniversary.
Sept. 15, 1954
Construction of a new $200,000 Franklin High School wing designed to hold a cafeteria and four additional classrooms were discussed at the regular session of Franklin Area Joint School Board on Tuesday night.
Mr. and Mrs. Edward Melvin of West Palm Beach, Florida are here visiting at the home of their son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. John Russell of Victory Hill.
A daughter was born Tuesday in the Franklin Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Johnson of 1325 Buffalo St.
Robert H. Cooley, son of Mr. and Mrs. R. E. Cooley of Franklin Heights, and a teacher at Valley Grove High School received his master's degree in education from Pennsylvania State University this summer.
Sept. 15, 1932
Butler, Wick and Co. Members of the Cleveland Stock Exchange and associate members of the New York Club will open an office in Franklin next Monday.