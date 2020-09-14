Sept. 14, 1998
The crowds were small but the enthusiasm was high at River Romp, the Oil Heritage Region's first attempt at a river-oriented festival. The festival was held over the weekend in Oil City, Franklin and other Allegheny River communities.
Master Gardening training will be held this fall and winter in Clarion and Venango counties. The classes will begin in mid-October.
The number of full-time students at Clarion University has shown an increase of 23.4 students bringing the totals up to 5,286 students.
The Franklin boys cross country team, led by Rich Biery's third-place finish in a time of 16:51, finished fifth out of 15 teams in Class AAA action Saturday in the West Middlesex Bid Red Invitational.
Sept. 14, 1976
The annual Venango County Republican Party fish fry was held Saturday at the Lions' Community Park near Pleasantville. The event featured candidates for various state-level posts and the U. S. House of Representatives.
Sept. 19-25 has been declared League Week in five states including Pennsylvania. The week will be dedicated to the League of Women Voters and will be officially opened with a Rally Day Sunday in Hasson Park, Oil City.
Karl Castonguay of 812 Elk St. was declared the winner of the 1976 poster contest of the Northwest Division of the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs.
Sept. 14, 1954
A son was born yesterday in Franklin Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Shreffler, Emlenton RD 1.
An open house was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Tidd, 715 15th St., Sunday, in celebration of their golden wedding anniversary.
Mr. and Mrs. Vinton Yard and son, David, have returned from a trip to the Canadian Exposition at Toronto.
Sept. 14, 1932
Dr. and Mrs. Thomas A. Irwin are sojourning at Chalfonte-Haddon Hall, Atlantic City.
Tuesday evening, a group of young people pleasantly surprised Miss Almeda Seefreit at the Calvary Baptist Church, on the occasion of her birthday anniversary.