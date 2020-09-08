Sept. 8, 1998
Nearly 1,600 customers in Franklin, Oil City, Seneca and Polk were without power at the height of Mondays 8:30 a.m. storm. By 5 p.m. on Monday there were still about 1,000 customers without power.
Since before its construction was complete in 1994, the $1.3 million annex has become infamous around the county for its idiosyncrasies. Some of the quirks include an ornate door which leads to nowhere, a fireplace setting built into a solid wall and the badly aligned pieces which make up its front sign, inefficient layout, uneven floors, doors that wont open and windows that wont remain open. Venango County Commissioner Bob Billingsley says the 130-year-old courthouse will be standing long after the 4-year-old structure. He said, I believe for $1.3 million we could have gotten a better product. Ross Taylor, consulting engineer for the county, says the building was the best the county could have on its limited budget. He examined the building and found it to be basically sound. The construction is typical. Its not going to fall down or anything...
Sept. 8,1976
The area of Rocky Grove for years known as the court is getting a new look. The main location for playground basketball has expanded to two courts, with each being longer than the previous one.
Members of the 1936 Class of Rocky Grove High School held their 40th anniversary reunion on Aug. 28 at Cross Creek Resort.
Sept. 8,1954
W. Carroll Snyder, 426 Liberty St., has been appointed master of the Third Pennsylvania District, Forth Degree, Knights of Columbus.
A daughter was born today in the Franklin Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. James Brannon, 513 Fox St.
A son was born today in the Franklin Hospital to Mr.and Mrs. Merle Hoover, 851 Liberty St.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Sterrett left by auto Sunday for Philadelphia where Mr. Sterrett will attend the state convention of county commissioners.
Pvt. Lawrence F. Wright spent the Labor Day weekend with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. A. C. Wright, and returned to Fort Devens, Massachusetts, where he is attending school.
Sept. 8,1932
A daughter was born Tuesday to Mr. and Mrs. Bert B. Wertman, Front Street, Rocky Grove.
Mr. and Mrs. William Karns of Sugarcreek were hosts at a wiener roast Wednesday evening at their home in honor of their son, Billy, whose birthday anniversary it was.