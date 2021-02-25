ANNIVERSARY: Bauer-60 years

Doc and Marge Bauer of Lucinda will mark their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
James "Doc" Bauer and the former Marge Wolbert were married Sept. 17, 1960, at St. Joseph Church in Lucinda with the late Rev. William Holl officiating.
Mr. Bauer is the son of the late Edward and Florence Bauer of Lucinda.
Mrs. Bauer is the daughter of the late Cyril and Philomena Wolbert also of Lucinda.
Mr. Bauer is retired after 38 years as a mold maker at Owens-Illinois glass plant in Clarion. He also owned and operated Bauer's Septic Service in Lucinda for 40 years, and he served in the U.S. Army.
Mrs. Bauer was worked at Clarion State College and the Tree House in Clarion. She also devoted many years as a caretaker for her mother in her final years.
The couple have three children: Lisa Selker and her husband Phil of Canonsburg, Brad Bauer and his wife Lorie of Kennerdell and Rob Bauer and his wife Diane of Lucinda; nine grandchildren: Lauren Sheau and husband Jeff, Lindsay Selker, Nick Selker, Michael Bauer and his wife Sammi, Macy Heasly and her husband Justin, Kaitlin Steel and her husband Travis, Nathan Bauer, Kyle Bauer and Evan Bauer. Seven great-grandchildren complete the family.
The couple are active members of St. Joseph Church in Lucinda and are both Eucharistic ministers. She is a member of the choir and Rosary society. He is a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Antler Club in Lucinda.
A family celebration will be held at their son's home in Lucinda.