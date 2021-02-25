ANNIVERSARY: Milliken-50 years

Norman and Jenny Milliken of Oil City marked their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 12.
Norman Milliken and the former Jenny Moore were married Sept. 12, 1970, at Church of the Brethren in Uniontown by Rev. True L. Hunt.
Mrs. Milliken is the daughter of the late Edwin and Ethel Moore. She is a registered nurse.
Mr. Milliken is the son of the late Norman and Eunice Tarr Milliken. He is a retired school teacher.
They are the parents of three sons, Timothy Milliken of Queens, New York, Jamie Milliken and wife Catherine of Carlisle, Massachusetts, and Aaron Milliken of Pittsburgh. Two grandchildren, Luke and Connor of Carlisle, Massachusetts, complete the family.
The couple attend the First Presbyterian Church of Oil City
A family gathering is planned in 2021 to celebrate the event.