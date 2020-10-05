ANNIVERSARY: Sharrar-40 years

Calvin and Bonnie Sharrar of Franklin will celebrate their 40th anniversary Sunday.
Calvin Sharrar and the former Bonnie McDaniel were married Sept. 20, 1980, at the Rocky Grove Avenue Presbyterian Church by Rev. Kevin Bausman. It was the first wedding that Rev. Bausman officiated.
The couple have four children, Ryan Sharrar of Houston, Kaycelynn Sharrar of Grove City, Emily Osberg and her husband Brad of Gibsonia and Katie Rial and her husband Cody of Franklin. Three grandchildren, Kambree Rial, Camden Rial, and Pennington Osberg, complete the family.
Mrs. Sharrar is the owner of Sharrar Accounting and Tax Service and is the elected tax collector for Sandycreek Township.
Mr. Sharrar has retired after a thirty-year career at United Parcel Service and works part time driving bus for Child Development Centers in Venango County.
Their children are planning a family celebration in honor of their parents.