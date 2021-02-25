Emmett A. Freshcorn, 32, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
Born in Bendera, California on June 24, 1988, he was the son of Marta Vasquez and the late Daryl Freshcorn.
Emmett enjoyed cars and everything about them. He graduated from Keystone High School.
He will be remembered as a fun and loving person who got along with everybody.
In addition to his mother he is survived by a son, Jordan Freshcorn; and siblings Rosanna Vasquez, Jimmy Pepper, Debbie Detar, and Percilla Freshcorn.
Also surviving is an uncle, Nector Vasquez and a niece, Tamarra Vasquez.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daryl Freshcorn.
There will be a visitation in the Reinsel Funeral Home on Wednesday Sept. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.