A Franklin woman has been charged after drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in her possession, according to a criminal complaint filed by Oil City police.
While responding to a domestic violence call on Cornplanter Avenue on Aug. 20 at about 11:45 p.m., police found Candice Brethauer, 35, was in possession of two glass meth pipes, a digital scale, three stamp bags of methamphetamine and multiple empty zip-lock style bags, according to the complaint.
Brethauer has been charged with a felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanor counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was arraigned Monday before District Judge Matthew Kirtland.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 before Kirtland.