Sandycreek Township Volunteer Fire Department has been approved for a grant from PNC Charitable Trust, the fire department said.
The $10,824 grant will be used to replace all the AEDs (automated external defibrillators) for both Sandycreek Township Volunteer Fire Department and Polk Fire-Rescue, the fire department said.
"Our departments are dispatched simultaneously into both jurisdictions for any report of cardiac arrest, so this grant project allows both departments to use the same equipment, reducing training and increasing efficiency," Sandycreek Township Volunteer Fire Department said.