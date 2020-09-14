SHEFFIELD - Keystone was firing on all cylinders on Saturday as it returned three interceptions for touchdowns, two punts for scores and needed just 24 offensive plays en route to an 86-0 victory over homestanding Sheffield.
Zander McHenry opened the scoring with a 35-yard punt return for a TD before Caleb Nellis scored on a seven-yard run and Nick Weaver followed with an eight-yard trip to paydirt. Quarterback Bret Wingard then threw the Panthers' only pass of the game, a 35-yard TD connection to Keenan Heeter. McHenry then returned his second punt return for a touchdown - this one from 68 yards out - while Weaver ran in his second score from 23 yards away. The Panthers even mixed in a pair of safeties on defense, one by Steven Shetler and one by Nick Kosper.
And, all that happened in the first quarter alone, giving the Panthers a 45-0 lead.
Keystone (1-0) emptied the bench in the second quarter, but it was still able to put up 34 points in the period, beginning with a 51-yard TD jaunt from Peyton Means. Kyle Nellis added a 16-yard scoring run before Cameron Easton (20 yards), Isiah Byers (26 yards) and Gavin Blazosky (37 Yards) each returned an interception for a TD, giving Keystone a 79-0 edge at the break.
Shetler closed out the scoring with a 10-yard rushing TD in the fourth quarter.
Keystone will host Union/A-C Valley on Friday.