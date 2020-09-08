Editor,
I write first as a Christian, then as a registered voter of one party and often a voter for the other party. With this background, I watched both political parties' conventions on C-Span. (Hopefully the most neutral.)
Both gave professional witness to the caring and patriotism of their candidate and opposite of the other candidate. Truth is very hard to find these days, since today people seem to feel that anything proving their beliefs is OK to say without making sure it is true.
I have always felt the world would be a better place if we said what we mean, and not fib to be polite. An unvarnished truth can help us understand each other or only hurt the other person. We need to think before we speak or tweet.
Why try to put America First?" America is first we have so much more than other countries and as Christians we should be thinking of sharing with each other; not grabbing more from other people.
Christians need to know all lives matter, not just black lives or lives of abortion victims.
At 81, Ill never kill by abortion. However, a doctor or a woman choosing between lives might be forced to make that choice so should be able to do it under healthy circumstances.
We need good police, not police looking to have power over others.
We shouldnt react out of fear.
We may have the right to bear arms but taking a gun to any protest is asking for violence. A firearm can go off by accident and result in all-out chaos. Aiming a firearm at anyone can cause a violent reaction and not protection.
We need to respect people for their whole self. Not treat others badly when they dont agree with us.
We are all Gods children, even when we disagree.
When deciding on who to elect in November, look for the truth and Gods will.
Janet Fennell,
Marienville