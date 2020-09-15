Franklin's Rylee Mattocks scored the game-winning goal in overtime Monday to lead the homestanding Knights to a 2-1 victory over Maplewood in a Region 3 girls soccer match.
Franklin grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first half on an unassisted goal from Hailey Yard. Maplewood tied it at 1-1 in the second half and it stayed that way until Natalie Doty fed Mattocks for the winning goal.
Franklin goalie Mallory Wetjen recorded six saves and Franklin coach Ryan Umbenhaur also praised the Knights' defense for their strong play.
GOLF
Bobcats claim KSAC event
Clarion-Limestone's Hayden Siegel and Hayden Callen finished 1-2 in Monday's Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference golf match at Wanango Country Club, but it was Clarion that won the team event behind a balanced attack.
Siegel was medalist with a 40 while Callen added a 44 as the Lions placed second overall with a team total of 253. The Bobcats, which was first with a score of 248, had three golfers in the Top 10 - Devon Lauer (45), McKayla Kerle (46) and Jackson Fox (49).
Moniteau was third with 258. Jacob Felsing led the Warriors with a 45, Dawson Wallace added a 48 and Chason Rugg a 49.
Also finishing in the Top 10 were Venango Catholic's Colin Liederbach (48), Cranberry's Cayden Baker (50) and Forest Area's duo of Owen Kerle and Zeelan Hargenrader, also with 50s.
The seventh KSAC match will be held today at Clarion Oaks.
CORRY - Franklin's Aiden McCracken tied for third in the individual scoring by firing an 89 at North Hills Golf Course in a Region 4 boys matchup.
Corry won the match with a team score of 330 behind medalist Maxx Rimdzius' even-par score of 72. Titusville followed with a 372, the Knights with a 404 and Oil City with a 406. Rocky Grove also competed but didn't record a team score.
McCracken was joined by Zach Rugh (99), Jimmy May (105) and Johnathan Leccia (111).
Oil City was paced by Charlie Motter's 93 with Logan Loughran adding a 103, Trevor Gutkowski a 104 and Jake Teeter a 106.
For Rocky Grove, Travis Knupp notched a 102, Logan Gavin a 112 and Logan Patterson a 114.
Derek Beach led Titusville with a 90.
The next Region 4 match will be held on Wednesday at Cross Creek Resort.
VOLLEYBALL
Rocky Grove 3, VC 0
Kennedi Winslow served up 21 points and seven aces while leading Rocky Grove to a 25-16, 26-24, 25-8 victory over Venango Catholic in KSAC girls volleyball action.
Winslow also ripped nine kills in the season-opener while Courtney Clark handed out 10 assists and served for five aces for the Orioles (1-0).
Rocky Grove also won the junior varsity contest, 25-16, 25-13, behind 16 points and six aces from Delana Pyle and 10 points and five aces from Paige Cresswell.
Chloe Rudder had six points and six assists for the Vikings while Cheyanne Rudder added 10 digs and two points.
The Orioles will host Saegertown today.
Union 3, DuBois Central Catholic
DUBOIS - Dominika Logue cracked six kills and served up four aces as Union rolled to a 25-17, 25-20, 25-17 victory over homestanding DuBois Central Catholic in non-conference play.
Morgan Cumberland doled out 12 assists in the win while Kiera Croyle served for three aces and had a kill.
Sheffield 3, Forest Area 0
MARIENVILLE - Forest Area's Izzy Flick had three digs, but the Fires fell at home to Sheffield, 25-6, 25-8, 25-12.
Jess Wagner added a pair of aces for Forest Area (0-2) while Hailey Greenlee had a block.
The Fires will play Thursday at A-C Valley.