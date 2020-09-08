Michael S. Woloszyn, 62, of Oil City, passed away at 12:08 a.m. Saturday Sept. 5, 2020, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.
Born April 19, 1958 in Oil City, he was the son of the late Michael V. and Mary A. Balot Woloszyn.
Mike attended St. Stephen School and was a 1976 graduate of Venango Christian High School.
On July 28, 1984 he married the former Cindy M. Barscz in St. Stephen Church and she survives.
Mike had worked as a clerk for the United States Postal Service.
He was a member of St. Stephens Church.
Mike was a member of the Eagles Club, the Moose Club and was and was a Trustee at the Oil City Pulaski Club.
He was an avid Green Bay Packers Fan, and enjoyed playing golf and cards.
Mike also enjoyed his 1975 Hurst Oldsmobile.
He is survived by two children, who were the apple of his eye, Christopher Woloszyn, of Harrisburg, and Elizabeth Woloszyn, of Erie. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, William Phipps, of Erie; and several cousins.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Raymond Woloszyn; and a sister, Kathy Phipps; as well as his mother-in-law, Andrea Barscz; and his father-in-law, Adam Barscz.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in St. Stephen Church.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Venango County Humane Society.
Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.