Rocky Grove senior Magnum Vincent set a course record as the Orioles boys cross country team earned five of the top six spots in their 18-43 victory over visiting Oil City in a Region 6 meet. Olivia Mumford and the Oil City girls, however, returned the favor by taking six of the top seven spots in the other half of a dual meet that didn't feature team scores due to Rocky Grove not having enough runners.
Vincent finished first with a time of 16:50.03 while he was joined in scoring in the win by Evan Wolfgong (2nd), Ethan Knapp (4th), Mike Martz (5th) and Trevor Hamilton (6th).
Jack Mumford paced the Oilers with a third-place finish, which was also an Oil City course record, while Dylan Lux finished 7th, Dom Guiste 10th, Cam Weller 11th and Andy McGarvie 12th to score for OC.
On the girls side, Olivia Mumford clocked in at 21:30.30, followed by scoring teammates Kennedy Liederbach (2nd), Ashia Jackson (3rd), Faith Ames (5th) and Olivia Vorse (6th).
Kaylin Jacobs led Rocky Grove with a fourth-place finish while Riley Bordell took 8th, Berlin Haubrich 9th and McKenna Bordell 10th.
BOYS SOCCER
Warren 5, Franklin 0
WARREN - Warren's Mark Lynds notched a hat trick as the Dragons topped Franklin, 5-0, in a Region 4 boys soccer matchup on Saturday.
Lynds was joined on the score sheet by JT Blum and Parks Ordiway, who each booted a goal. Warren scored four of its five goals in the first half.
Franklin goaltenders Reese Henderson and Reston Weismann combined for 13 saves in the loss.
Franklin will travel to Meadville on Tuesday.
Saegertown 9, Oil City 0
SAEGERTOWN - Saegertown's Lance Bill stuffed the stat sheet with a six-goal performance as the Panthers clocked Oil City, 9-0.
Eli Mamula collected a pair of goals and Andy Rockwell chipped in for another while Oil City goaltender JJ Glass kept busy with 35 saves.
Oil City travels to Titusville on Tuesday.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Lakeview takes tourney
Rocky Grove's girls volleyball team made quite the run in the 17th Annual Elk's Spiketacular at Franklin High School, but it was not enough as the Orioles fell to Lakeview in the championship game, 2-0.
The Orioles came out on top of Pool A, where they went 6-0, and Cranberry dominated Pool B, also going 6-0.
In the quarterfinals, Lakeview topped Franklin, 25-20, Oil City took down top seeded Cranberry, 25-19, the Orioles beat Venango Catholic, 25-17, and Titusville squeezed out a win against Karns City, 25-22.
Rocky Grove held on for a win in the semifinals against Titusville, 25-23, and Lakeview notched a 25-17 win over Oil City.
Lakeview swept the best-of-three championship round, beating the Orioles, 25-21 and 25-19.