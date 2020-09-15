Gov. Tom Wolf's pandemic restrictions that required people to stay at home, placed size limits on gatherings and ordered "non-life-sustaining" businesses to shut down are unconstitutional, a federal judge ruled Monday.
Franklin City Council on Monday evening unanimously approved the use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to repair roads.
Food insecurity, a relatively new term used to describe individuals and families in need of food, is keeping the Cranberry Area Food Pantry busy.