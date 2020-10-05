TUESDAY, SEPT. 15

BOYS GOLF

KSAC match at Clarion Oaks, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

KSAC match at Foxburg, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Youngsville at Franklin

Rocky Grove at Oil City

GIRLS TENNIS

Hickory at Franklin, 3:30 p.m.

Oil City at Wilmington, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Franklin at Meadville

Oil City at Titusville, 5:30

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Saegertown at Rocky Grove, 6 p.m.

Conneaut Area at Franklin, 6 p.m.

Oil City at Meadville, 6 p.m.

Redbank Valley at Clarion, 6 p.m.

Venango Catholic at Clarion-Limestone, 6 p.m.

Union at Cranberry, 6 p.m.

Keystone at Karns City, 6 p.m.

Moniteau at North Clarion, 6 p.m.

CLA at Bethel Christian

