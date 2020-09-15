"Do the best you can in every task, no matter how unimportant it may seem at the time. No one learns more about a problem than the person at the bottom."
Sandra Day O'Connor
First woman to serve on U.S. Supreme Court
Gov. Tom Wolf's pandemic restrictions that required people to stay at home, placed size limits on gatherings and ordered "non-life-sustaining" businesses to shut down are unconstitutional, a federal judge ruled Monday.
Franklin City Council on Monday evening unanimously approved the use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to repair roads.
Food insecurity, a relatively new term used to describe individuals and families in need of food, is keeping the Cranberry Area Food Pantry busy.