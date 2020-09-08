"Surround yourself with only people who are going to lift you higher."
Oprah Winfrey, American talk show host, television producer, actress, author, and philanthropist
We ask that any newspaper business be handled by telephone or email. We can be reached by phone at 814-676-7444 or toll-free at 800-352-1002. We can be reached by email at newsroom.thederrick@gmail.com, classifieds.thederrick@gmail.com and circulation.thederrick@gmail.com. For a full list of phone numbers and email addresses for all departments, please click here.
One person was flown to a hospital as a result of a fire that destroyed a house Sunday in Mineral Township.
SHIPPENVILLE - Clarion County Career Center has found the challenge of ensuring student safety during the COVID-19 pandemic has, so far, not been problematic.
Hundreds turned out to Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday to celebrate life and end the negative stigma surrounding mental health.