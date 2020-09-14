The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
7 p.m. - PBS NewsHour
8 p.m. - Antiques Roadshow
9 p.m. - More or Less Perfect Union, A Personal Exploration by Judge Douglas Ginsberg
10 p.m. - POV: Love Child (unmarried parents fleeing Iran)
11:30 p.m. - Amanpour and Company
12:30 a.m. - Antiques Roadshow
WQED
7 p.m. - BBC World News America
7:30 p.m. - Stories of the Holocaust
8 p.m. - Antiques Roadshow
9 p.m. - Antiques Roadshow
10 p.m. - POV: Love Child (unmarried parents fleeing Iran)
11:30 p.m. - Amanpour and Company
12:30 a.m. - Stories of the Holocaust
WQLN
7 p.m. - PBS NewsHour
8 p.m. - Antiques Roadshow
9 p.m. - Antiques Roadshow
10 p.m. - POV: Love Child (unmarried parents fleeing Iran)
11:30 p.m. - Amanpour and Company
12:30 a.m. - Antiques Roadshow