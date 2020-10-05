The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU

7 p.m. - PBS NewsHour

8 p.m. - The Vote: American Experience

9 p.m. - Frontline: Policing the Police 2020

10 p.m. - Building the American Dream

11 p.m. - Amanpour and Company

12 a.m. - BBC World News

12:30 a.m. - Dw the Day

WQED

7 p.m. - BBC World News America

7:30 p.m. - Born to Explore with Richard Wiese

8 p.m. - The Vote: American Experience

9 p.m. - Frontline: Policing the Police 2020

10 p.m. - Building the American Dream

11 p.m. - Amanpour and Company

12 a.m. - Poetry in America: One Art, Elizabeth Bishop

12:30 a.m. - Rick Steves' Europe

WQLN

7 p.m. - PBS NewsHour

8 p.m. - The Vote: American Experience

9 p.m. - Frontline: Policing the Police 2020

10 p.m. - Building the American Dream

11 p.m. - Amanpour and Company

12 a.m. - The Vote: American Experience

0
0
0
0
0