- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Two house fires in separate areas of Venango County on Sunday resulted in heavy destruction to both homes, and extreme summer heat and humidity took a toll on firefighters.
Two popular summertime venues for Oil City got the go-ahead Thursday as city council voted to proceed with preparations to open the city swimming pool and to hold the annual BridgeFest celebration.
Cranberry Township's request earlier this month for some funding assistance to demolish a home at the bottom of Seneca Hill has been granted by the Venango County Land Bank.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania on Thursday used a hearing to ask Gov. Tom Wolf's top health official whether it was a mistake to order COVID-19 patients to be readmitted to nursing homes, although it is far from clear that the policy led to an outbreak or death.
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Service Tech needed for local excavation company. Must ha…
POLK 1CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING On behalf of Collee…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
CRANBERRY- VENANGO COUNTY GENERAL AUTHORITY Venango Count…
Estate of Arlowene D. Weaver All persons having claims or…
LEGAL NOTICE All persons indebted to or having claims aga…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Rupp claims title as Bulldogs send seven to regional mat
-
Knights take down Oilers
-
Knights ground Eagles
-
Knights fall at home; Lions, Gremlins roll
-
Knights, Oilers, Orioles all pick up victories on hardwood
-
Scoreboard for 2-20-21
-
Hornets buzz Oilers, 39-32
-
Oilers too slick for Lions
-
Scoreboard for 2-22-21
-
Ferringer, Dean boost Berries; Rearick shines in Bulldogs' win
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Woman accused of making $1,500 worth of unauthorized purchases
-
Franklin man accused of causing injuries to girl
-
2 OC residents facing drug charges
-
Woman accused of resisting arrest, having drugs in jail
-
Police searching for Mercer County man
-
Man facing drug charges
-
Cherrytree Township fire
-
Abraxas escapee, 16, captured in Clarion County after chase
-
2 arrested on several drug charges after OC stop
-
Franklin man accused of stealing from grandmother's account
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Judge bans enforcement of Biden's 100-day deportation pause
-
Italy: Holocaust survivor's plug for vaccine sparks hatred
-
Woods faces hard recovery from serious injuries in car crash
-
Southern Baptists divided over politics, race, LGBTQ policy
-
Crews rescue parachutist dangling from Arizona power lines
-
Bone cancer survivor to join billionaire on SpaceX flight
-
Why some Texans are getting sky-high energy bills
-
Cruz trip tests durability of scandal, memory of voters
-
Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on US drug charges
-
Cherokee chief: Time for Jeep to end use of tribe's name