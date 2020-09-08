We ask that any newspaper business be handled by telephone or email. We can be reached by phone at 814-676-7444 or toll-free at 800-352-1002. We can be reached by email at newsroom.thederrick@gmail.com, classifieds.thederrick@gmail.com and circulation.thederrick@gmail.com. For a full list of phone numbers and email addresses for all departments, please click here.
One person was flown to a hospital as a result of a fire that destroyed a house Sunday in Mineral Township.
SHIPPENVILLE - Clarion County Career Center has found the challenge of ensuring student safety during the COVID-19 pandemic has, so far, not been problematic.
Hundreds turned out to Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday to celebrate life and end the negative stigma surrounding mental health.