RAIL NOTE: Parade - Nov. 12

Today’s edition of Parade, which features an article on actor Steve Martin, will be the final printed edition of the weekly magazine. The company that publishes Parade is no longer offering a printed version of the magazine and has decided to cease publication of its other monthly features, Spry Living and Relish, that had been available monthly with our newspaper. The weekly Parade magazine will be available online and can be found at our website, www.TheDerrick.com.
