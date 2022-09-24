RAIL NOTE: Parade - Sept. 24

Today’s edition of Parade magazine features an article about the upcoming release of “Hocus Pocus 2,” starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. There’s also a feature on actor Michael Douglas, who turns 78 on Sunday.
