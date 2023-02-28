CLARION -- Run, run, run.
That's what Redbank Valley's girls basketball team did on Tuesday night in its District 9 Class 2A semifinal contest against Keystone at Clarion High School, and the Bulldogs ended up running their way into the title game by running away with a 60-16 victory.
That sets up a fourth showdown with Moniteau on the season after the Warriors took care of Coudersport on Tuesday. This time around, the district championship will be on the on the line on Saturday at 2 p.m. at PennWest Clarion's Tippin Gymnasium.
"The KSAC championship was a goal, the district championship is another goal and then we want to see what we can do in the state playoffs," Redbank Valley head coach Chris Edmonds said after the win. "So tonight's win guarantees us an opportunity for the state playoffs."
Tuesday's matchup against Keystone (13-10) was really only a contest through the first half of the first quarter as the Panthers found themselves with a 5-4 advantage on an old-fashioned three-point play from Natalie Bowser and a driving layup from Jill Winters.
But, the Bulldogs (24-1) close the quarter with an 8-0 run that saw Mylee Harmon go four four points while Kira Bonanno and Addy Bond added two apiece, giving Redbank the 12-5 lead after one frame.