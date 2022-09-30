NEW BETHLEHEM -- Cam Wagner threw for three more touchdowns, including a pair to Ashton Kahle, as Redbank Valley celebrated its homecoming with a 38-8 win over Union/A-C Valley on Friday night.
Wagner, who now has 25 TD passes on the season, picked up his first two in the opening period as coach Blane Gold's Bulldogs improved to 6-0 on the season. Redbank Valley's first score came with 6:10 left in the first period on a nine-yard TD pass from Wagner to Kahle and the second came with 4:22 left in the frame on a 55-yard hookup from Wagner to Mason Clouse.
The only points of the second quarter was a 30-yard field goal by Owen Clouse at the 8:38 mark, which was set up by Caden Adams' interception.
The Bulldogs stretched their lead to 24-0 midway through the third quarter on a 15-yard scoring pass from Wagner to Kahle and they put the game out of reach later in the frame as Drew Byers had touchdown runs of four and six yards as the lead grew to 38-0. Kahle now has nine receiving scores this season.
Union/A-C Valley (3-3) finally got on the scoreboard with 4:59 left in the game on an 18-yard TD pass from Owen Bish to Zach Cooper. Bish then ran for the two-point conversion.
Redbank Valley will play Friday at Kane while Union-A-C Valley will host Port Allegany the same evening.