PIAA CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

at Hersheypark Stadium

BISHIP GUILFOYLE 21,

REDBANK VALLEY 14

Redbank Valley;0;0;7;7;--;14

Bishop Guilfoyle;7;0;7;7;--;14

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

BG -- Karson Kiesewetter, 1-yard run (Deven Wyandt kick), :26

Third Quarter

RV -- Marquese Gardlock, 39-yard pass from Bryson Bain (Tyson Adams kick), 4:18

BG -- Anthony Cioffari, 57-yard pass from Kiesewette (Wyandt kick), 2:47

Fourth Quarter

RV -- Gardlock, 38-yard pass from Bain (Adams kick), 4:38

BG -- Cooper Rother, 13-yard run (Wyandt kick), 3:21

Team Statistics

RV;BG

First downs;13;18

Yards rushing;20;228

Yards passing;143;119

Total yards;163;347

Passes completed;13;4

Passes attempted;27;5

Passes intercepted;1;0

Fumbles lost;0;2

Penalties;3-15;6-30

Individual Statistics

Rushing

Redbank Valley -- Brenden Shreckengost 12-36, Bryson Bain 10-(-5), Tate Minich 1-(-12), Chris Marshall 1-1 Totals: 24-20.

Bishop Guilfoyle -- Karson Kiesewetter 30-127, Cooper Rother 18-96, Drew Abraham 2-6, Kaden Wyandt 1-(-1). Totals: 51-228.

Passing

Redbank Valley -- Bryson Bain 13-27-1, 143 yards.

Bishop Guilfoyle -- Karson Kiesewetter 4-5-0, 119 yards.

Receiving

Redbank Valley -- Marquese Gardlock 4-95, Aiden Ortz 3-29, Tate Minich 2-6, Chris Marshall 2-2, Brenden Shreckengost 1-6, Ashton Kahle 1-5. Totals: 13-143.

Bishop Guilfoyle -- Anthony Cioffari 1-57, Cooper Rother 2-46, Collin Campbell 1-16. Totals: 4-19.

Interceptions

Bishop Guilfoyle -- Karson Kiesewetter.

Fumble recoveries

Redbank Valley -- Brenden Shreckengost, Marquese Gardlock.

