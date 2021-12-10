PIAA CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP
at Hersheypark Stadium
BISHIP GUILFOYLE 21,
REDBANK VALLEY 14
Redbank Valley;0;0;7;7;--;14
Bishop Guilfoyle;7;0;7;7;--;14
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
BG -- Karson Kiesewetter, 1-yard run (Deven Wyandt kick), :26
Third Quarter
RV -- Marquese Gardlock, 39-yard pass from Bryson Bain (Tyson Adams kick), 4:18
BG -- Anthony Cioffari, 57-yard pass from Kiesewette (Wyandt kick), 2:47
Fourth Quarter
RV -- Gardlock, 38-yard pass from Bain (Adams kick), 4:38
BG -- Cooper Rother, 13-yard run (Wyandt kick), 3:21
Team Statistics
RV;BG
First downs;13;18
Yards rushing;20;228
Yards passing;143;119
Total yards;163;347
Passes completed;13;4
Passes attempted;27;5
Passes intercepted;1;0
Fumbles lost;0;2
Penalties;3-15;6-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing
Redbank Valley -- Brenden Shreckengost 12-36, Bryson Bain 10-(-5), Tate Minich 1-(-12), Chris Marshall 1-1 Totals: 24-20.
Bishop Guilfoyle -- Karson Kiesewetter 30-127, Cooper Rother 18-96, Drew Abraham 2-6, Kaden Wyandt 1-(-1). Totals: 51-228.
Passing
Redbank Valley -- Bryson Bain 13-27-1, 143 yards.
Bishop Guilfoyle -- Karson Kiesewetter 4-5-0, 119 yards.
Receiving
Redbank Valley -- Marquese Gardlock 4-95, Aiden Ortz 3-29, Tate Minich 2-6, Chris Marshall 2-2, Brenden Shreckengost 1-6, Ashton Kahle 1-5. Totals: 13-143.
Bishop Guilfoyle -- Anthony Cioffari 1-57, Cooper Rother 2-46, Collin Campbell 1-16. Totals: 4-19.
Interceptions
Bishop Guilfoyle -- Karson Kiesewetter.
Fumble recoveries
Redbank Valley -- Brenden Shreckengost, Marquese Gardlock.