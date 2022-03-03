Thirty area wrestlers throughout Districts 9 and 10 -- headlined by four district champions -- will converge on Sharon High School today and tomorrow for the 2022 North West Class 2A Regional tournament with a shot at the PIAA bracket on the line.
The most heavily represented weight class is 106 pounds, where Cranberry freshman Elijah Brosius is fresh off of his D9 championship.
The first-year phenom carries a 29-4 record into the tourney and receives an opening-round bye before squaring off against either Commodre Perry's Leyton Zacherl (23-10) or Northwestern's Sierra Chase (28-10). Brosius captured his district crown by pulling out a 6-0 shutout of Clarion's Logan Powell, who is also a freshman.
Powell enters the regional bracket as the No. 2 seed with a record of 27-3 and also receives a bye. He awaits the winner of the match between Fort LeBoeuf's Andie Przybycien (20-18) and Franklin's Cael Dailey. Dailey carries a 21-5 mark into the tourney after placing third in the District 10 bracket.
Two other local grapplers will also be competing at 106 in Maplewood freshman Cadyn Shetler (19-16) and Cochranton junior Kyle Lantz (25-10). Shetler, the eighth seed out of D10, will take on Oswayo Valley's Andrew Coriarty (14-3) in the first round while Lantz, District 10's fifth seed, matches up against Curwensville's Damian Brady (26-9).
At 113 pounds, Cochranton's Daylend Schlosser is the area's lone representative, putting his 17-15 mark up against Brookville's Jared Popson (26-13), while at 120 pounds, Redbank Valley's Cole Bish (23-7) and Maplewood's Chase Blake (26-12) will be in action.
Bish, the No. 2 seed out of D9 as a junior, earned a bye before taking on either Slippery Rock's Ryan Double (28-8) or Saegertown's Owen Hershelman (24-13). As for Blake, the sophomore will take on Port Allegany's Christian Rothermel (5-10) in the first round.
The 126-pound class features four area wrestlers who will face one another in the opening round.
Cranberry freshman Conner Reszkowski (24-11) enters as the fourth seed out of D9 and will match up against Titusville sophomore Trenton Rodgers (25-12), the fifth seed out of D10. Also, Redbank Valley senior Ridge Cook (24-6, D9 No. 3) clashes against Cochranton sophomore Blake Foulk (21-15, D10 No. 8).
The 132-pound bracket brings with it the area's second district champion in Cochranton's Jack Martinec.
The senior Cardinal decked Hickory's Cody Miller to win gold in D10 while raising his record to 29-5 on the campaign, a mark that he will carry into the second round of the regional tourney after receiving a bye. In that second round, he will take on either Cranberry's Danny DeLong (15-14) or Fort LeBoeuf's Jackson Bowers (22-16).
DeLong enters the tourney as the fourth seed out of District 9 in his freshman season.
Four more grapplers will be competing at 138 pounds in Cochranton senior Stephen Martinec (22-6, D10 No. 5), Cranberry freshman Dane Wenner (30-7, D9 No. 3), Grove City freshman Cody Hamilton (24-6, D10 No. 6).
Hamilton and Donaldson will square off against one another while Wenner takes on Corry's Hunter Savitz (31-1) and Stephen Martinec meets Port Allegany's Peyton Stiles (14-13).
At 145 pounds, Clarion's Mason Gourley wrestled his way to a second-place finish in the D9 tourney to earn himself a regional bye, after which he'll put his 23-6 record up against Titusville sophomore Landen Wolfkiel (11-8, D10 No. 7) or Reynolds' Camren Klenke (23-14).
The 152-pound bracket features undefeated Grove City sophomore Hunter Hohman, who ran his record to 19-0 after taking down Reynolds' Kane Kettering for the D10 title. Hohman logged a bye in the regional tourney before he'll meet Eisenhower's Gannon Jaquay (31-6) or Ridgway's Tyler Merritt (25-8).
Also receiving a bye at 152 is Clarion sophomore Devyn Fleeger (22-14), who will take on either Titusville freshman Jaxon Covell (23-16, D10 No. 7) or Fort LeBoeuf's Conner McChesney (28-7).
Franklin junior Jonah Heckathorne and Cochranton senior Stetson Boozer will both be competing at 160 pounds. Heckathorne (23-17, D10 No. 8) will be matching up against Brookville's Coyha Brown (14-8), while Boozer (27-9, D10 No. 6) takes on Sharon's Christian Hacker (27-10).
The area's final district champion, Titusville junior Brock Covell, notched a bye in the regional bracket after running his record to 31-5 with a 6-4 title-winning decision over Reynolds' Jalen Wagner. He'll battle the winner of the matchup between Hickory's Ty Holland (30-15) and Port Allegany's Gavin Burgess (14-13).
Cochranton senior Louden Gledhill (28-8, D10 No. 3) will also be on the mat at 172, taking on Seneca's Ryan Miller (19-5) in the first round.
The lone competitor at 215 pounds is Cranberry's Brayden McFetridge. The junior has grappled his way to a 17-6 mark this season, including second place in the D9 tourney. He'll be waiting in the second round at regionals for the winner between Eisenhower's Cael Black (29-1) and Seneca's Michael Spires (23-6).
Finally, at 285, Cochranton senior Ramy Sample (20-15, D10 No. 6) faces off against Sharon's Mike Mazurek (27-5) while Titusville senior Lodge Nosko (28-10) meets with Hickory's Nicholas Maule (21-19).
Today's action gets under way at 5:30 p.m. and will continue on Saturday at 10 a.m.