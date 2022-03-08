CLASS 2A BOYS
Carlynton vs. Rocky Grove
(7 p.m., Oil City High School)
Coach Ryan Umbenhaur's Orioles will host the first-round contest, even though it's up the road at Oil City's House of Hustle. Rocky Grove enters the game with a 19-6, although three of those losses came against one team -- Kennedy Catholic -- including a 52-38 setback in the District 10 championship game.
The Orioles had won 10 of their previous 11 games with the only loss coming again to Kennedy Catholic in the regular-season finale. Rocky Grove made it to the championship game with wins over Mercer (51-44) and West Middlesex (53-50).
The Grove's offensive attack has been spearheaded by senior guard Isaac Clayton, who averages a team-high 16.8 points per game and has made 57 three-point shots while shooting 83% from the free-throw line (125-for-151). He enters the game with 1,104 career points.
Also averaging double digits is junior D'Andre Whitman at 11.9 while Reece Henderson (7.0), Quinn Ritchey (6.6) and Brett Stevenson (4.6) give the Orioles more balance.
Also seeing time off the bench are Evan Wolfgong and Alex Zinz.
Rocky Grove is scoring 54.1 ppg offensively while allowing just 45.5 per contest.
The Cougars (20-3) are the No. 4 seed out of District 7. The Carnegie-based squad is coached by Michael Kozy.
Carlynton had WPIAL playoff victories over Jefferson-Morgan (74-40) and Serra Catholic (63-45) before losing to Fort Cherry (46-36).
Guard Khalil Kerr, a 5-10 senior, averaged 16.3 ppg during the three playoff games, as did forward Jaiden McClure, a 6-3 junior.
Two other players who contribute to the Cougars'attack are 6-0 junior guard Chase Jones and 5-11 junior guard Austin Milliner.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
North Clarion at Kennedy Catholic
(7 p.m., Kennedy Catholic High School)
In a matchup of 21-win teams, the She-Wolves of coach Terry Dreihaup, the #3 seed out of District 9 will square off against District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic on the Golden Eagles' home floor.
North Clarion checks into the game at 21-6 after 2-1 in the D-9 tournament. The She-Wolves opened with a 39-30 win over Clarion in the quarterfinals before falling 60-53 to Otto-Eldred in the semis. They bounced back to edge Ridgway, 43-40 in the third-place game.
Gwen Siegel is averaging a double-double for the She-Wolves with 12 points and 10 rebounds per contest.
Guard Emma McFarland, the team's leading three-point shooter, knocks in ???? a game.
The rest of the starting lineup consists of Amya Green, Clair Kriebel and Emily Aites while Madison McFarland and Lauren Lutz also see major minutes off the bench.
The Golden Eagles of coach Justin Magestro enter at 21-2 and fresh off a D-10 championship win over Farrell, 72-34.
Kennedy Catholic averages 60.8 ppg and allows just 28.7 to produce a staggering winning margin of 32.1 points.
The team features three double-digit scorers in 6-0 freshman center Layke Fields (11.8), 5-6 junior guard Paris Gilmore (10.8) and 5-8 junior guard Hayden Keith, the daughter of former Franklin High School 1,000-point scorer Nate Keith.
Another Franklin product, freshman Monique Vincent, a 5-5 guard, chips in 6.8 ppg while 5-9 senior guard Bellah DiNardo is a tick off double figures at 9.9.
Three others who see plenty of court time are senior Alayjah Jones and juniors Isabella Bianco and Alaina Suhar, another 6-0 center.