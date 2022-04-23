Richard D. Anderson, 86, of Quartzsite, Arizona, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully Monday, April 18th, 2022, with his loving wife Helen at his side. His survivors include his son Steve Anderson and wife, Misty, of Oil City.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Police investigating remains found in Oil Creek park
-
Holiday hunt for the kids
-
Cranberry panel hears from group interested in property near UPMC
-
Larry Stone: Here's why the Mariners aren't playing 'Louie Louie' during the seventh-inning stretch
-
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene expected to testify in hearing on challenge to her candidacy
-
Police & Fire Calls - April 20
-
Franklin teacher wins her 'trip of lifetime' for big turkey hunt
-
Police & Fire Calls - April 18
-
Police & Fire Calls - April 19
-
Venango County Court Reporter
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
New Today
Farm raised local grass fed beef - Quarters & halves.…
Lost
Lost 2 cats, orange tabby and large black and white. W. F…
Computer
HUGE supply of used monitors, printers and computers on s…
Appliances
Aerus Electrolux Sales, Service, Supplies, Vacuums, Shamp…
Appliances
Used Appliances Whirlpool gas dryer $195. Whirlpool gas d…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Knights suffer sweep; Berries, Oilers pick up splits
-
Moreland's arm, Knupp's bat lift Orioles to victory over Union City
-
Knights rout Rockets to stay unbeaten
-
Former area PFBC conservation officer publishes book
-
Oilers double up Rockets on diamond
-
Beavers take bite out of Oilers on track
-
Falcon Knights record three wins in KSAC play
-
Berries rally past Bulldogs
-
Clarion University athletics to remain independent
-
RG spikers stumble against Meadville
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Police investigating remains found in Oil Creek park
-
Police & Fire Calls - April 20
-
Police & Fire Calls - April 18
-
Police & Fire Calls - April 19
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police & Fire Calls - April 21
-
Police & Fire Calls - April 22
-
State police seek 2 Abraxas escapees
-
Crews called to Buttermilk Hill fire