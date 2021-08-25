Rick McBride, 57, of Clintonville passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at home surrounded by his family and loving wife Bev.
Rick was born June 19, 1964, in Grove City. He was the son of the William McBride and the late Carol Coast McBride.
He graduated from Moniteau High School.
He was married to Beverly Cook on July 6, 1985, she survives. Together Rick and Bev fostered 53 children. Their door was always open to help lend a hand in anyway they could. Rick also was front and center in his nieces and nephew’s lives, especially Jake, Josh and Kaici. Rick never missed a sporting event or any event going on in the kids’ lives. They looked toward Rick as someone they could always turn too and as Dad number 2.
Rick retired in July of 2019 from the Clarion County Jail after 25 years of service. Earlier in life Rick was a familiar face at Ski’s Market in Clintonville. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan. You rarely saw him without his Steelers shirt or hat and you always saw him in his yellow Chevy Colorado truck with the Steelers emblem on the back. Although he loved all the Pittsburgh teams, the Steelers where his favorite. One of Rick’s greatest accomplishments before becoming ill was losing over 150 pounds through hard work and #determination. He was a constant face at the YMCA in Grove City, putting in hours of workouts. He had trained and ran in 5K’s in his journey in bettering his health. Rick and Bev looked forward to hunting season every year. They would rifle hunt on the McBride Farm, Bev will treasure those memories. Rick’s love of Lord was evident in his life. He was a member of Chapel on the Hill in Emlenton. He served as Royal Ranger Commander for many years at the church. Rick’s contagious smile and love for life will be missed by so many.
Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his wife Beverly of Clintonville; his father William McBride and his wife Margaret of Harrisville; his son Frank Suhoney and his wife Lisa and their three children of West Sunbury; his brothers and sisters Faith Schleifer and husband Mike of Franklin, Charity Welton of Ohio, William “Billy” McBride Jr. of Franklin, and Jason McBride and his wife Kathy of Harrisville; his mother-in-law Barbara Cook of Hilliard’s; brothers-in-law Don Cook and his wife Ethel of Hillard’s, Mark Cook of West Virginia and Bob Cook and wife Renee of Grove City. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive.
Rick was welcomed into heaven by his mother, Carol McBride, who passed Aug 21, 2017: his father-in-law Lee Cook: and numerous aunts and uncles and other family members.
Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton St. Clintonville today from 6 to 9 p.m.
Funeral services will take place Thursday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Chris Clark officiating.
Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net