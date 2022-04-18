For more than a quarter century, Bob Steiner spent his career working for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, and during that time he collected plenty of stories... and not just "fish stories."
Now, Steiner has made some of those tales available to anyone who may be interested in going along for the ride as he's published a book titled "RIVER BOOTS: A Fish Warden's Tales of Pennsylvania Fish and Game Commission Law Enforcement."
Over the course of 253 pages in RIVER BOOTS, Steiner details more than 250 stories form his time with the PFBC, where started out as an officer in Southern Luzerne and Venango counties before completing his 27-year career as assistant regional law enforcement supervisor for the Northwest Division. During that time he was named Officer of the Year in 1993 and traveled throughout the state, collecting the stories that fill the 24 chapters of the book.
Some of those chapters include "Thrills on Wheels," "Trouting Culprits," "Warmwater Culprits," "Things That Go Bump in the Night," "Snakes and Turtles and Frogs, Ah-ha," and "Game Calls."
Steiner describes the book as, "a career synopsis, a training manual, a history book and one conservation officer's slightly twisted view of a quarter century in the business. It's a sometimes belly-laughing look at a profession that can turn deadly serious in a second and can leaver tears running down your face from laughter a few minutes later."
Steiner retired from the PFBC in 1999 but has kept plenty busy since, serving as a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association while also writing an outdoor and travel column for The Derrick and The News-Herald with his wife, Linda. Steiner is also a published author and photographer who has won awards on a state and national level.
And, if you were curious about the title RIVER BOOTS, Steiner says the originals were, "green, 10-inch boots the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission issued with those snazzy green-and-brown uniforms we wore. They leaked."
Steiner's book can be purchased on Amazon.com in either softcover form or as a Kindle eBook.