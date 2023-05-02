Franklin's Caleb Prettyman broke his third school record in the past two weeks, but his Knights dropped a 77-70 decision at home to Titusville in a Region 3 meet on Tuesday. The Rockets made it a sweep by taking the girls meet as well, 107-43.
Prettyman's first-place time in winning the boys 1,600 run was 4:29.43, which eclipsed the previous record of 4:31.54, which was set by Ryan Sehman in 2010.
Prettyman also added a win in the 800 run and was a member of the victorious 1,600 relay, along with Camden Smith, Bryson Watson and Jay Prettyman.
Watson was also a triple winner for Franklin as he posted wins in the 110 hurdles and 200 dash.
Smith and Gauge Gierlach were double winners. Smith added a first-place finish in the 400 dash while Gierlach captured the 3,200 run and joined Gage Haniwalt, Nathaniel Boley and Ethan Knapp on the 3,200 relay.
Chipping in with one victory each were Gabe Wright (shot put) and the 400 relay team of Dreyden Payne, Hunter Marsteller, Trystin Boocks and Seldon Bean.
Double winners for Titusville were Konnor Shumaker (100, triple jump) and Gavin Donaldson (pole vault, triple jump). Also adding wins were Nolan Ruot (300 hurdles), Stephen Tenney (javelin), Andrew McQuown (discus) and Brock Covell (high jump).
In the girls meet, Franklin's Nadalie Latchaw again swept the 800 and 1,600 runs while Riley Brophy (300 hurdles), Isabel Griffin (3,200), Olivia Rondinelli (high jump) and Isabella Peterson (discus) also had first-place finishes.
Picking up two individual wins each for the Rockets included Amber Auer (javelin, shot put) and Ariel Adams (100, triple jump). Adding one victory apiece were Kathren Lalone (100 hurdles), Sophia Sampson (pole vault), Emma Wilson (400), Carly Moon (long jump) and Addison Burleigh (200). Titusville also swept all three relays.
Five Franklin athletes -- Caleb Prettyman, Ethan Knapp, Bryson Watson, Olivia Rondinelli and Nadalie Latchaw -- will compete Friday in the Baldwin Invitational while the entire Franklin squad will take part on Saturday in the Oil Country Invitational at Oil City.