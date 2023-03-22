TITUSVILLE -- Mason Titus, Kasen Neely and Kam Mong each drove in a run during a three-run fifth inning while Hunter Thomas and Drew Wheeling were dealing on the mound as Titusville's baseball team improved to 2-0 following a 3-1 victory over visiting Corry on Wednesday in non-region action.
The game was scoreless through the first four frames as Thomas limited the Beavers (0-1) to only two hits while striking out seven and walking two.
But, the Rockets were able to break through in the fifth as Caden Blakeslee orchestrated a two-out walk before Jaxon Covell followed with a single and to put runners on the corners. Titus then came through with a run-scoring single before Neely belted an RBI double for a 2-0 lead. Mong drove in an insurance run with an RBI groundout.
Drew Wheeling came on to pitch in the top of the fifth for the Rockets and earned the win. He did give up an unearned run in the sixth after a pair of fielding errors, but he held the Beavers to four hits while fanning six and walking one over the final three frames.
Titus finished with two hits for the Rockets while Covell, Neely and Mong also had a hit.
Titusville is scheduled to host Warren on Saturday with a noon start.