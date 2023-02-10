What began as another typical Friday in the life of 89-year-old Betty Morrison turned into anything but typical by the end of the day.
Morrison, a super fan of Rocky Grove High School athletics for more than 50 years, showed up as usual Friday night and sat in her familiar front-row bleacher seat for the Orioles game at the Nest against Farrell.
It wasn't until halftime though when Morrison's typical day turned upside down.
A cousin, Rich Mulholland, had secretly been working behind the scenes in hopes of honoring Betty for her many years of support. Along with the help of former board member Jim Speth and wood shop instructor Kris Lowry, a plaque was made and Mulholland, a 1986 RGHS graduate, presented Morrison with it during an emotional halftime ceremony that resulted in a standing ovation and chants of "Betty!Betty!, Betty!"
"Betty has attended almost every Rocky Grove home game and many, many away games and I felt that her dedication to the athletics programs at this school had to be recognized," Mulholland said. "Hopefully, this will lead to others being recognized in the future by the school. It would be nice if Rocky Grove could begin a Hall of Fame like Franklin does. Maybe something like this can get the ball rolling in that direction."
Morrison, who has four children, sons Ken and Tim, along with daughters Kim and Jodi, has followed the careers of three generations of Rocky Grove athletes.
"I would estimate that Mom's attended more than 2,000 games since 1948," her eldest son Ken said, noting she really became active in the late 1960s when he started playing basketball. "Jodi and her husband, Don, take her to some of the road games, as do I, but she still drives herself to most of them."
Six years ago, Engles and his mother sat down and jotted down lists of teams, players, coaches, fans and sports that she followed at Rocky Grove.
No doubt these lists would include many more during these past six years, but the following are her original list from 2016.
SPORTS
Boys basketball, girls basketball, girls volleyball, baseball, softball, soccer, wrestling.
FAMILY PLAYERS
Ken Engles, Tim Engles, Jodi Morrison, Kim Morrison, Jeff Engles, Jessica Engles, Rebecca Engles, Heather Engles, Jason Engles, Matt Cropp, Alicia Huff, Bethany Huff, Travis Huff, Mike Morrison, Brandon Morrison, Austin Morrison.
COACHES
Vince Curran, Chuck Shankel, Larry Beightol, Norm Sherman, Chuck Marin, Larry Holly, Dan Gallegos, Vic Carr, Roy Sanner (nephew), Ken Engles (son), Ken Brannon.
FATHER/SON/GRANDSON
Wards, Ritcheys, Rials, Currans, Davis, Perrys, Sharps, Winslows, Gravatts.
OTHER LONGTIME FANS
Ron Walters, George Shuffstall, Tony Nolf.
BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS
1967 -- Dave McClintock, Jim Nellis.
1968 -- Joe Aker, John Boughner, Tony Nolf, Dick Fetterolf.
1969 -- Scott Walters, Dave Allen, Bob Hornbeck, Barry McClintock, Dick McCarren.
1970 -- Mike Hinkson, Gary Knight, Rick Walkowski, Jerry Ritchey, Duck Burchfield.
1971 -- Bill Friggle.
1972 -- John Gallegos, Mark Ditzenberger, Jim Shawgo, Rick Witherow.
1973 -- Curt Campbell, Randy Ritchey, Randy Owens, Dick Rial, Ken Engles.
1974 -- Donny Moore, Mark Anderson, Craig Haun, Jeff Fetterolf.
PLAYERS THROUGH THE YEARS
Pat Adams, Steve Adams, George Adams, Alan Bell, Bucky Bell, Nate Bell, Ed Brannon, Ken Brannon, Jimmy Bunyak, Lee Bunyak, Craig (Lefty) Caldwell, Jason Covington, Pat Curran, Conner Curran, Jeff Davis, Tyler Davis, Jaison Fisher, Paul Flickner, Jack Gravatt, Dylan Gravatt, Pat Hays, Scott Hays, Rusty Hays, Little Danny Haun, Big Danny Haun, Mark Jacoby, Chad Kettering, Matt Kossick, John Kossick, Matt Lux, Mark Lux, Ray Olon, Chad Sanner, Tiffany Sanner, Eddie Sanner, Missy Sanner, Vicki Sanner, Chris Schiffer, Christian Schiffer, Curt Sheffer, Rod Sheffer, Ben Swacha, Nate Swacha, Dave Thomas, Terry Thomas, Duane Thomas, Glenn (Red) Welton, Jeff Welton, Curt Winslow, Troy Winslow, Bill Yashinski, Jeff Yashinski.