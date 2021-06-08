Rocky Grove names top students in Class of 2021

Grace Beach has been named valedictorian of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2021.
The salutatorian is Magnum Vincent.
Beach is the daughter of Donald and Lynn Beach.
She was vice president of the National Honor Society and was a member of the Science Club, STEM and Robotics.
Beach was president of the Language and Culture Club and Class Council.
She attends Cooperstown Community Church of God and enjoys bowling, camping, drone photography and baking.
After graduation, Beach plans to attend Grove City College to study conservation biology.
Vincent is the son of Scott and Robin Vincent.
He was president of Class Council and was a member of the National Honor Society, Gifted, Student Government, Science Club, Band, Choir, Select Choir and Jazz Band.
Vincent was named student of the week and received an academic excellence award.
He is a member of the Kellettville Sportsman's Club and was the Cranberry Festival king in 2019.
Vincent was on the cross country, golf, basketball, track and swim teams.
He was named the most valuable runner for Rocky Grove and was on first team for Region 3.
For Region 6 cross country, Vincent was on first team, all district second team and runner of the year.
Vincent was Class A champion in 2020 for District 10 cross country. He also qualified for the state championships in District 10 cross country for 2019 and 2020.
He is a Franklin High School 3200 record holder this year and was named the most valuable performer in Franklin High School track and Region 3 track.
After graduation, Vincent will pursue nuclear engineering with the U.S. Navy and is proud to have the opportunity to serve his country.