Meadville Area Senior High sits a little under 30 miles from Rocky Grove High School, but on Tuesday night when the Orioles' boys basketball team walked off the floor at the House of Thrills and into its lockerroom, they let out a roar that likely could have been heard all the way back in Sugarcreek.
And with good reason.
In a rough-and-tumble showdown with West Middlesex, the O's fought their way into the District 9 Class 2A championship game with a 53-50 semifinal victory over the Big Reds.
"It means the world to us," Rocky Grove head coach Ryan Umbenhaur said of reaching the title tilt. "That was a team win like none other. As you heard from the eruption in the lockerroom, this was huge for our program, our guys, our coaches and our community. It's just a great feeling to have the knowledge that we're going to the district championship. We're not done yet, but it's a big step for us."
And while it was without a doubt a team win, when it came to crunch time, the Orioles leaned heavily on leading scorer Isaac Clayton. And, in particular, they leaned on his free throw shooting.
In a frantic fourth quarter, the senior standout sunk 8-of-8 free throws on his way to 11 points in the frame as West Middlesex repeatedly drained three-pointers to stay hot on the Orioles' heels.
The Big Reds hit the second of their five fourth-quarter treys with 5:35 left in the game, a bucket that tied the score at 41-all.
The O's responded with a pair of Clayton freebies and a baseline jumper from Brett Stevenson, but another Middlesex three trimmed the lead back down to 45-44.
A D'Andre Whitman layup and free throws from Quinn Ritchey and Evan Wolfgong pushed it back out to five, but once again, a Big Red three chipped it back down to 49-47 with 1:45 left in the game.
Two more Clayton foul shots made it 51-47, but again, West Middlesex drained a deep ball to make it a one-point game with 58 seconds left. But, Rocky Grove's defense held, not allowing them to score again while Clayton pulled down a big defensive board that resulted in two more free throws to set the final.
Clayton finished with a game-high 18 points, but they all came in the first and fourth quarters. During the middle two frames it was the offense of Ritchey and Henderson that kept the O's afloat as Ritchey finished the game with 12 points and Henderson with eight.
"They stepped up and played tremendous tonight," Umbenhaur said while also praising point guard Stevenson for his play. "He's my guy. He gets us going and calms everything down and beats their pressure, which allows the Quinn Ritchey's, the Reece Henderson's, the Isaac Clayton's and the D'Andre Whitman's to do what they do."
Kennedy Catholic now awaits Rocky Grove in the championship game, which will be played on Friday at a sight and time to be determined.