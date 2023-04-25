Rocky Grove's Blayne Baker served for 19 points, Alex Zinz added 15 points and Joshua Stevenson had 13 points and 27 set-assists as the Orioles rolled over Cathedral Prep, 25-17, 25-16, 25-14 in a Region 1 boys volleyball match at the Nest.
Zinz also added seven kills, Baker had four kills and three aces and Stevenson had four kills.
Coach Mike Stevenson's Orioles (5-1 overall, 4-1 R1) also received 11 points from Wyatt Gregory, 10 points and five kills from Camron King, seven points and seven digs from Avery Purich and four kills and four blocks from Wyatt Bell.
The Orioles also won the junior varsity match, 25-9, 25-17. Caden Tucker and Andrew Schwab each served for 11 points, Bishop Williams added 10 points and seven assists and Andrew Williams had six points and five kills.
Rocky Grove will play Wednesday at Cochranton.
TENNIS
Warren 5, Rocky Grove 0
WARREN -- Rocky Grove came out on the wrong end of a 5-0 sweep against homestanding Warren in Region 1 play.
Singles play saw Alex Johnston fall to Adam Strandorg, 6-0, 6-2, while Tyler Thompson faltered against Brady Alexander, 6-2, 6-0. Andrew Young put up the best fight of the contest for the Orioles but dropped a 4-6, 6-4, 10-4 decision to Collin Ellis.
Only one doubles match was contested with Chloe Kahl and Keynan Nye losing a 6-0, 6-0 match to Owen Baldenpuger and Josh Westover. Warren earned the sweep by winning the second doubles match by forfeit.
Rocky Grove returns to the hardcourt today at Meadville.
McDowell 5, Oil City 0
ERIE -- Aaron Heinlein, Krish Jain and Eric Cui rolled to straight-set singles victories as McDowell went on to post a 5-0 win over visiting Oil City in a non-region meet.
Heinlein opened with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Jackson Dilks at No. 1 singles, Jain followed with a 6-1, 6-0 triumph over Dylan Bly and Cui sealed up the Trojans' team win by blanking Spencer Greene at No. 3, 6-0, 6-0.
McDowell also swept the doubles' matches. At No. 1, Noah Hardesty and Gridley Wright outlasted Simon Burkett and Austin Meehan while the No. 2 team of Daniel Idzik and Christian Neubert topped Sam Smith and Harlynn Myers, 6-0, 6-1.
Oil City (3-7) will play today at Greenville.