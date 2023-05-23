Redbank Valley's Tate Minich and Moniteau's Emma Covert were named the Most Valuable Players of their respective sports as the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference released its baseball and softball all-star teams on Monday.
Minich claimed the baseball MVP while also being named first team at catcher for the Bulldogs, who won the league championship.
Minich was joined on the first team by teammates Braylen Wagner (designated hitter), Breckin Minich (infield), Mason Clouse (outfield) and Owen Clouse (outfield).
Clarion Area was represented on the first team by pitcher Devon Lauer, first baseman Derek Smail and infielder Dawson Smail.
Also earning spots on the first team were Cranberry's Austin Shoup (pitcher), North Clarion's Aiden Hartle (pitcher), Clarion-Limestone's Jordan Hesdon (outfield) and Karns City's Mallick Metcalfe (infield).
Covert garnered the top honor on the softball side while also notching a first-team selection at pitcher alongside MacKenzie Foringer of Redbank Valley, which claimed the conference crown.
Quinn White was also selected to the first team infield for the Bulldogs while the Warriors saw Brianna Rottman named to the outfield.
Forest Area had a pair of honorees in Faith Dietrich (first base) and Madison McFarland (infield), as did Karns City in Emily Sherman (designated hitter) and Jada Polcyznski (outfield).
Rounding out the first-team selections were Keystone's Natalie Bowser (catcher), Union/A-C Valley's Mackenzie Parks (infield), Cranberry's Kendell Findlay (outfield) and Clarion-Limestone's Samantha Simpson (outfield).
