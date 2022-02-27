FARRELL -- Lakeview's duo of Reese Gadsby and Amber Sefton propelled the Sailors into the District 10 Class 3A girls baskeball semifinals with a 52-39 victory over Northwestern at Farrell High School on Saturday.
The contest was touch-and-go throughout the first half with Northwestern trailing just 8-7 after one quarter and 18-15 at the half, but Lakeview came on strong out of the break, using a 19-6 third quarter to provide some breathing room en route to advancing.
Gadsby led the Sailors with 17 points, including a 7-for-8 effort from the free throw line, while Sefton was right behind her with 16 points. Emma Marsteller added eight points and Kelsey Seddon collected six points, four assists and three steals.
Chloe Yazembiak paced Northwestern with 17 points.
Lakeview will now square off against Mercyhurst Prep on Wednesday at Sharon High School with a spot in the championship game on the line. The contest tips off at 6 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Cochranton 60, Mercer 35
MEADVILLE -- Cochranton shot its way past Mercer, making nine three-pointers on its way to a 60-35 handling of the Mustangs at Meadville High School in a D10 Class 2A quarterfinal showdown.
After squeezing out an 11-10 advantage in the first quarter, the Cardinals took control with a 30-20 halftime edge and a 43-29 lead through three frames before closing it out with a 17-6 fourth.
Jaylin McGill led Cochranton with a game-high 17 points and eight rebounds while Chelsey Freyermuth made a trio of treys on her way to 13 points. Carly Ritcher added 12 points on four deep balls with Ella Gallo dropping in six pionts.
The Cardinals will put their title chances on the line on Wednesday at Sharon High School when they take on West Middlesex in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m.