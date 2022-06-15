55-PLUS SOFTBALL LEAGUE
Dr. Smith's 7, Giant Eagle 1
Winning pitcher -- Gale Shouey.
Dr. Smith's hitters -- Don Maier, 2 singles; Charlie Quigley, 2 singles; Bob Schultheis, single, double; Gale Shouey, 3 singles.
Giant Eagle hitters -- Mark Hitchcock, 2 singles; Gary Wolbert, 3 singles.
DJ Posey 13, Double Play 6
Winning pitcher -- Bill Carll.
DJ Posey hitters -- Jerry Brosius, 2 singles; Bill Carll, 2 singles; Pat Gavin, 2 singles; Jim Maier, 2 singles, double; Dick Mooney, 2 singles; John Reed, 2 singles; Tom Sollinger, 3 singles; Fred Stevens, 4 singles; John Wonderling, single, double; Doug Fox, 2 singles.
Double Play hitters -- Joe Edwards, single, double; Barry Wilson, 2 singles; Jim Knauff, 2 singles; Goo Monarch, 2 singles; Chuck Moon, 2 singles; Larry Sherman, 2 doubles.