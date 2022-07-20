55-PLUS SOFTBALL LEAGUE
VFW 19, Dr. Smith's 7
Winning pitcher -- Larry Sherman.
VFW hitters -- Bob Price, 4 singles; Doug Fox, 2 singles; Jim Frank, double; Joe Gerzina, 3 singles; Bill Maloney, 3 singles; Bob Reed, single, triple, home run; Tim Wolfgong, 3 singles, double; Moe Wile, single; Larry Sherman, 3 singles; Barry Watson, 3 singles; Joe Edwards, single, triple.
Dr. Smith's hitters -- Don Maier, 2 doubles; Ivan Ruth, 2 singles; Bob Schumacher, 2 singles; Gale Shouey, single, double, triple; Rick Sobousky, 3 singles; Chuck Moon, 2 doubles, single.
DJ Posey 21, Giant Eagle 0
Winning pitcher -- Bill Carll.
DJ Posey hitters -- Jerry Brosius, 5 singles; Bill Carll, 2 singles; Clayton Fox, 2 doubles; Pat Gavin, 3 singles; Al Kennedy, 4 singles; Jim Maier, 3 singles; Dick Mooney, 4 singles; Tom Sollinger, 5 singles; Matt Sopher, single, double; Fred Stevens, 3 singles, double; John Wonderling, 2 singles, double.
Giant Eagle hitter -- Gary Wolbert, double; Ron Shreckengost, single; Oscar Stoltz, single; Randy Burrows, single; Bob Usoff, single.