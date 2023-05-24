CRANBERRY GIRLS SOFTBALL
Major League
Johnson & Anderson Excavating 12, Banquet Party Rental 10
Winning pitcher -- Rylie Johnson.
Johnson & Anderson hitters -- Rylie Johnson, single, double; Ella Kasunic, 2 singles; Ava Atwell, 2 singles.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Community Ambulance 9, Lockhart Raceway 5
Winning pitcher -- Samuel Rosen.
Community Ambulance hitters -- Michael Rodriguez, single, double; Liam Richter, single, inside-the-park home run; Samuel Rosen, triple, inside-the-park home run; Marcus Stone, double; Carlise Larson, single; Bentley Watson, single; Karson Gabler, single; Thatcher Stone, single.
Lockhart Raceway hitters -- Sam Lehnortt, 2 singles; Sy Kellerman, triple, wingle; Leksus Kulinski, double; Linkin Carson, single; Max Carson, 2 singles; Dean Snyder, double, single.